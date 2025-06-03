Lakers star Luka Doncic reveals hating one LA stereotype for funny reason
After the shocking trade that sent NBA superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February, it’s been an adjustment on and off the court for the 26 year old.
Doncic teammed up with LeBron James, but Los Angeles had a shocking playoff exit, 4-1, to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round.
With the offseason here, Doncic is enjoying time with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes and their 1-year-old daughter Gabriela, with whom he shared an adorable daddy-daughter moment.
RELATED: Luka Doncic's mom takes selfie in front of new Kobe Bryant mural with her son
The native Slovenian had to adjust to a city much larger than Dallas, and even bigger than his whole home country. In an interview with former NBA MVP Steve Nash and James on their new podcast “Mind the Game,” Nash asked Luka how is LA for him. The first thing Doncic “liked” about the area was the ocean being close: "This is the first city I play in that has the ocean and I really like the ocean.” Then there was the one thing everyone whole lives in LA hates: the traffic. Luka, said “The only thing is the traffic... and I like to drive."
RELATED: Lakers star LeBron James' dance moves scrutinized a month after severe knee injury
Here’s the full clip:
It’s funny for LA fans to hear he actually likes to drive, but when you have a car collection like his that’s is a bigger number than then Lakers roster like his 1968 Chevy Camaro, or his Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6, it would be fun to drive no matter what.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?