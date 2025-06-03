The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lakers star Luka Doncic reveals hating one LA stereotype for funny reason

The All-Star sits down with Steve Nash and LeBron James to talk about his transition to Los Angeles life.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

After the shocking trade that sent NBA superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February, it’s been an adjustment on and off the court for the 26 year old.

Doncic teammed up with LeBron James, but Los Angeles had a shocking playoff exit, 4-1, to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opening round.

With the offseason here, Doncic is enjoying time with his fiancée Anamaria Goltes and their 1-year-old daughter Gabriela, with whom he shared an adorable daddy-daughter moment.

Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes watches his Los Angeles Lakers debut with daughter Gabriela.
Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes watches his Los Angeles Lakers debut with daughter Gabriela. / Anamaria Goltes / Instagram

The native Slovenian had to adjust to a city much larger than Dallas, and even bigger than his whole home country. In an interview with former NBA MVP Steve Nash and James on their new podcast “Mind the Game,” Nash asked Luka how is LA for him. The first thing Doncic “liked” about the area was the ocean being close: "This is the first city I play in that has the ocean and I really like the ocean.” Then there was the one thing everyone whole lives in LA hates: the traffic. Luka, said “The only thing is the traffic... and I like to drive."

Here’s the full clip:

It’s funny for LA fans to hear he actually likes to drive, but when you have a car collection like his that’s is a bigger number than then Lakers roster like his 1968 Chevy Camaro, or his Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6, it would be fun to drive no matter what.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

