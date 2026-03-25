Lauren Betts, UCLA Teammates Have Beach Bikini Fun Before Sweet 16

Lauren Betts is enjoying her final NCAA Tournament with the No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins and her time with her teammates before she goes pro. She did so with some beach bikini fun before Fridays Sweet 16 game.

The 22-year-old 6-foot-7 superstar has had quite the senior season, averaging 17.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

UCLA faces off with the Minnesota Golden Gophers from Sacramento, California, on Friday.

Betts, whose younger sister Sienna, 19, is on the team this season as a freshman, not only stands out on the court, but off it as well.

We saw Lauren over the summer dramatically changing up her look, and attending a USWNT soccer game where she posed in a photo where a player had to jump to look normal.

She also went viral with her cutoff jean shorts look, and her white Coachella stunner.

Betts and teammates hit the beach

Now, she’s “soaking up every moment” seeking her first national championship after making the school’s first-ever Final Four last season. She’s doing so at the beach and in the pool with her teammates.

Betts, who won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award last season, is expected to be a top 5 draft pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

For now, she’s all about living in the moment and soaking up that Cali sun with her teammates, including her sister.