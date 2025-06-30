The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts so tall USWNT soccer player has to jump to fit in pic

The Bruins center makes the trip to watch the U.S. women’s team play the Republic of Ireland in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Matt Ryan

UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) stretches before a the Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena.
UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) stretches before a the Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena. / James Snook-Imagn Images

UCLA Bruins star Lauren Betts makes almost anyone look small next to her. The All-American center took at trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, to watch the U.S. Women’s National Team take on the Republic of Ireland and posed with one player who had to jump for the photo.

The 6-foot-7 Betts was a force for the Bruins, leading them to the team’s first-ever Final Four appearance. She averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds per game and was awarded the Naismith award as the Defensive Player of the Year.

She’s been working hard to recruit her 6-foot-4 sister to the team, rocking some amazing fits like her cutoff jean shorts and blazer combo and her casual Los Angeles Dodgers look.

Sienna and Lauren Betts
Sienna Betts and Lauren Betts / Lauren Betts/Instagram

As she continues to enjoy her offseason, she went to support another women’s team in the USWNT on Sunday where they presented her with a no. 51 Betts jersey and she posed with 5-foot-4 Rose Lavelle, who had to jump to try and be as tall as Betts for the photo.

Here they are standing next to each other.

Rose Lavelle and Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts via USWNT/Instagram

And then the leap:

Rose Lavelle and Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts via USWNT

Betts was also good luck for the friendly as USA stood tall, 4-0, over the Republic of Ireland.

