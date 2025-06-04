UCLA star Lauren Betts rocks cutoff jean shorts with blazer top in bold fit
Lauren Betts continues to impress off the court with her fashion game. The UCLA Bruins star center can’t be missed at 6-foot-7, but her fits are turning heads as well.
The 21-year-old led the Bruins to their first-ever women’s Final Four this past season. Next season she’ll team up with her “pretty” 6-foot-4 sister Sienna Betts who is one of the top recruits in the country. Lauren pulled out all the stops to make sure her little (big) sister is headed to Westwood, California.
RELATED: UCLA star Lauren Betts celebrates 5-star phenom sister Sienna’s big moment
Lauren has been enjoying the offseason in casual fits like her sunburned day at the pool with her teammates, and her Dodgers hat look, and her hippie Coachella throwback, and then transformed to full glam in New York for an event where she towered over UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd in an epic photo.
Betts went both business and casual at the same time with some jean shorts and Adidas kicks for the causal side, and a blazer and white top combo with the glam for the business side.
RELATED: UCLA star Lauren Betts' 7-foot-2 little brother is taller than grandma on his knees
Betts finished the season averaging 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds for the Big Ten tournament champs on her way to All-American honors and the Naismith women’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
She’s a two-way player off the court as well with both the causal and the professional fits.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic
Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro
Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii
Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby
Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together