UCLA basketball star Lauren Betts dramatically changes up look for summer
Lauren Betts is tough to miss at 6-foot-7, but is certainly standing out with her new summer look.
The 21-year-old Betts is enjoying her offseason after leading the UCLA Bruins to the team’s first-ever Women’s Final Four. We’ve seen the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year enjoying some pool time in a bikini while sun-burned with her teammates, rocking some cutoff jean shorts, recreating a fun family photo with sister and future Bruins teammate Sienna Betts, and posing with a soccer star of the USWNT who had to jump to fit into the photo.
We’ve seen Lauren go glam before like her trip to New York City, but with her usual ponytail style. Now, she let her hair down and the curls flow while dressing up for a night out with some cocktails. She wrote on her Instagram, “Summer cookbook” and dropped her new ‘do.
Lauren looks relaxed and enjoying the night.
She’s returning for her senior season and as mentioned is teaming up with her sister in what should be a fun season. Until then, she will no doubt continue to enjoy the time off and the fire fits before trading them in for the Bruins uniform.
