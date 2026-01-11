LeBron James freaks out for wife Savannah’s dramatic new look

LeBron James continues to impress on the court at the age of 41. His wife Savannah James continues to defy her age with head-turning looks. Her latest one had her Los Angeles Lakers superstar husband freaking out.

In his 23rd season in the NBA, the all-time leading scorer is still averaging 21.9 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Lakers.

Savannah has been a hit at game as well like her “mama” fit rooting on LeBron and their son Bronny, 21, who also plays with dad on the Lakers. She’s also been rooting on another team with son Bryce James on the No. 1 team in the country, the Arizona Wildcats.

RELATED: LeBron James has scary thoughts about losing wife Savannah in shocking statement

IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Savannah has also shown off her glam stunners at big events like her Met Gala dress that had LeBrone emotional.

RELATED: LeBron James' wife Savannah is unrecognizable in throwback couple photos

Savannah’s latest fit hit has LeBron going crazy

He certainly reacted to her latest dramatic new look where at 39 she’s still stunning like him in basketball. First, here’s the fit:

And LeBron’s emoji-filled reaction to it:

Savannah James/Instagram

They still got that fire after all those years.

LeBron and Savannah have known each other since high school in Ohio. They got married in 2013 and have Bronny, Bryce, and daughter Zhuri, 10, whom mom loves to match and do viral dances with.

Bronny, Savannah, Zhuri, Bryce, LeBron | Savannah James/Instagram

