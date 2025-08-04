LeBron James noticeably absent in Luka Doncic celebration photo with new Lakers owner
Luka Doncic celebrated his three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with most of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates and the team brass in Las Vegas, Nevada. Noticeably absent was LeBron James, however.
The 26-year-old Doncic was flown out to Sin City to let loose after a summer where he’s gotten so skinny he looks like a new man. Now, he has a new baller contract to go along with his new physique.
Doncic was seen dancing beside Lakers GM Rob Pelinka at the Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere. LeBron, meanwhile, was having father-son bonding time with Bronny, who also plays for the Lakers and wasn’t in Vegas. LeBron spent all weekend working on his golf game, too.
RELATED: LeBron James has surprising reaction to Luka Doncic’s epic NYC trip
Doncic was seen in this epic photo with the Backstreet Boys and Jeanie Buss, head coach JJ Redick, players Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Luka, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Adou Thiero, Rui Hachimura, Pelinka and new majority-owner Mark Walter.
RELATED: LeBron James’ wife Savannah crushes Drake with husband partying on beach
While other stars like Austin Reaves and new teammate DeAndre Ayton were absent, LeBron not there just adds more to the narrative he’s not happy with the team. After all, he was spotted with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s agent on a superyacht in Monaco recently.
LeBron or not, it looks like Luka and the others had an amazing time.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium