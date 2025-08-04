The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James noticeably absent in Luka Doncic celebration photo with new Lakers owner

Most of the team flew out to Las Vegas to take in a Backstreet Boys concert and posed for an epic photo without their other superstar.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23).
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23). / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic celebrated his three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with most of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates and the team brass in Las Vegas, Nevada. Noticeably absent was LeBron James, however.

The 26-year-old Doncic was flown out to Sin City to let loose after a summer where he’s gotten so skinny he looks like a new man. Now, he has a new baller contract to go along with his new physique.

Doncic was seen dancing beside Lakers GM Rob Pelinka at the Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere. LeBron, meanwhile, was having father-son bonding time with Bronny, who also plays for the Lakers and wasn’t in Vegas. LeBron spent all weekend working on his golf game, too.

LeBron
LeBron James/Instagram

Doncic was seen in this epic photo with the Backstreet Boys and Jeanie Buss, head coach JJ Redick, players Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, Luka, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaxson Hayes, Adou Thiero, Rui Hachimura, Pelinka and new majority-owner Mark Walter.

While other stars like Austin Reaves and new teammate DeAndre Ayton were absent, LeBron not there just adds more to the narrative he’s not happy with the team. After all, he was spotted with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s agent on a superyacht in Monaco recently.

LeBron or not, it looks like Luka and the others had an amazing time.

Published
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

