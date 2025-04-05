Livvy Dunne, LSU all smiles in team photo after NCAA Regional Final gymnastics win
LSU is one step closer to defending its national title in gymnastics after winning the NCAA Penn State Regional on Saturday. After, the team, including Livvy Dunne, was all smiles.
While Dunne wasn’t able to compete again as her knee injury has derailed her final season, she was once again cheering on the squad. After winning the SEC Crown two weeks ago, Livvy and her teammates had an epic celebration.
LSU finished the regional final with the top score over Michigan State, Kentucky, and Arkansas.
The celebration was a little bit less wild on Saturday as the job isn’t done yet. They did take an epic team photo where Dunne and her teammates were all smiles (she’s on top right when you click on it).
The Lady Tigers will now head to Fort Worth, Texas, in two weeks starting on April 17.
Despite not competing, Dunne’s boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes got the team hyped with an epic video before the regional final that earned Livvy’s praise.
Dunne also posed on the mat with teammate Alyona Shchennikova beforehand to soak it all in.
Next up is for all the marbles. LSU is hoping for more smiles in two weeks.