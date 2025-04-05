LSU gymnastics stars Kaliya Lincoln, Sierra Ballard flex leos for Regional Finals
The top-ranked LSU gymnastics team returns to the mats on Saturday, April 5, for the Penn State Regional Finals. After a strong performance on Thursday night, topping the evening session with a score of 198.100, the Tigers will compete against No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Kentucky, and No. 16 Arkansas.
Despite coming in first place, LSU head coach Jay Clark made it clear there is still some room for improvement.
“They did a great job of staying in that mindset tonight," Clark said, via LSUSports.net. "We didn’t execute everything flawlessly, but it was certainly enough and we stayed pretty even with our NQS.”
Ahead of Saturday evening's meet, the LSU gymnastics Instagram account showed off its "Prism" leotard by GK Elite for the evening session. The leo was modeled by Tigers stars Kaliya Lincoln and Sierra Ballard.
You know that LSU is always going to bring the heat. Now, it's up to the Tigers to keep the right mindset that has carried them to this point in their national title defense.
“We did what we needed to do [in the second round]," Clark added. "The team stayed in the right headspace with our base hit mentality like we did at SEC’s. I talked to them about joy and intensity this week. Those seem like two different things, but it’s not an either or thing for us, it’s an ‘and’ because we need to have both. That’s our model for success."
LSU, Arkansas, Michigan State, and Kentucky will hit the mats at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 5, at Rec Hall in Unversity Park, Pennsylvania. The meet will stream live on ESPN+.
The top two teams in the regional final will advance to the NCAA semifinals in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, April 17.
Get your popcorn ready.