Livvy Dunne, Aleah Finnegan score perfect 10 in baseball confetti celebration routine
LSU Gymnastics was near perfect on Saturday night in defending its SEC crown, but the celebration between teammates Aleah Finnegan and Livvy Dunne was perfect.
The Lady Tigers held off Oklahoma at 198.200 to 197.925, followed by Florida in third, and then Missouri. To make it even more special, reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant was crowned as the SEC all-around champion.
The squad followed up the victory with an epic celebration with confetti falling everywhere that the Dunne captured on her Instagram Stories.
Even though Dunne wasn’t able to compete as she still is dealing with a knee injury that has kept her out for weeks despite her encouraging rehab, she’s been in the trenches with seniors like Finnegan for years and developed a close bond.
Dunne, 22, and Finnegan, 22, followed up the victory by having some fun in the confetti as the Olympian Finnegan played the role of pitcher like she was a Paul Skenes and threw a confetti ball that Dunne swung and knocked it all over. It was a perfect pitch by Finnegan, and a perfect celebration by the two. This was all while Prince’s 1984 smash hit “Purple Rain” blared from the speakers.
Look out Skenes, you have some competition over there. The Lady Tigers will enjoy the victory tonight, but prepare for the NCAA Regionals next week where they will begin their national championship defense where they hope to keep the celebration going.