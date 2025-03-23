The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Aleah Finnegan score perfect 10 in baseball confetti celebration routine

LSU defended its SEC crown on Saturday night, but the best moment came after the meet between Dunne and Finnegan.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnasts celebrate with the championship trophy after Session 2 competition at the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
LSU gymnasts celebrate with the championship trophy after Session 2 competition at the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU Gymnastics was near perfect on Saturday night in defending its SEC crown, but the celebration between teammates Aleah Finnegan and Livvy Dunne was perfect.

The Lady Tigers held off Oklahoma at 198.200 to 197.925, followed by Florida in third, and then Missouri. To make it even more special, reigning NCAA all-around champion Haleigh Bryant was crowned as the SEC all-around champion.

The squad followed up the victory with an epic celebration with confetti falling everywhere that the Dunne captured on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED: LSU’s Livvy Dunne stoked for SEC Championships in dueling leotard teammate selfie

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Even though Dunne wasn’t able to compete as she still is dealing with a knee injury that has kept her out for weeks despite her encouraging rehab, she’s been in the trenches with seniors like Finnegan for years and developed a close bond.

Dunne, 22, and Finnegan, 22, followed up the victory by having some fun in the confetti as the Olympian Finnegan played the role of pitcher like she was a Paul Skenes and threw a confetti ball that Dunne swung and knocked it all over. It was a perfect pitch by Finnegan, and a perfect celebration by the two. This was all while Prince’s 1984 smash hit “Purple Rain” blared from the speakers.

RELATED: LSU phenom Kailin Chio reveals stunning ‘Halo’ white SEC Championships leotards

Aleah Finnegan and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Aleah Finnegan and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Aleah Finnegan and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Look out Skenes, you have some competition over there. The Lady Tigers will enjoy the victory tonight, but prepare for the NCAA Regionals next week where they will begin their national championship defense where they hope to keep the celebration going.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/News