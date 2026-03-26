Livvy Dunne’s Black Outfit Turns Heads Amid Paul Skenes’ Opening Day Struggles
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There has been a lot of interest in how Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes will perform in the 2026 MLB season
Skenes is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner after a stellar second season in Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft produced a 10-10 record, a 1.97 ERA, and 216 strikeouts in 187.2 innings pitched. While the Pirates weren't good, their struggles certainly weren't owed to Skenes.
But the Pirates added talent to their roster this past offseason, which brought hope that the team would at least be able to contend for a playoff spot this season. And this hope was to be tested starting on March 26, when the Pirates faced the New York Mets at home.
Skenes got the start for Pittsburgh against the Mets. Usually, this means the Pirates have a good chance of winning, given that they're almost guaranteed to get a quality start from their star pitcher.
But this is not what happened on Opening Day.
Skenes gave up five earned runs and four hits in the first inning, and ultimately got pulled from the game after throwing just 37 pitches and recording two outs.
Granted, the defense behind Skenes was not up to par, as center fielder Oneil Cruz misplayed two balls that should have been easy outs and would have limited the damage, thus keeping Skenes in the game. But that's unavoidable in baseball, and the bottom line is that Skenes now has a 67.50 ERA to start the 2026 regular season.
Livvy Dunne's Outfit Turns Heads Amid Paul Skenes' Brutal Opening Day Start
Of course, Skenes is dating former LSU gymnast turned social media icon Livvy Dunne, who is arguably more popular than him.
One would imagine that Dunne is in Citi Field, spectating Skenes' struggles in person. What's for sure is that she made an Instagram story post on March 26 that showed her outfit for Opening Day. She seemingly preferred to keep things simple, going with a black top and blue jeans.
Her story post was captioned, "happy opening day to those who celebrate ⚾".
It ended up not being a happy Opening Day at all for Skenes or the Pirates. While there's still time for them to mount a comeback against New York, this is not the first regular season outing that anybody was hoping for from Skenes, Dunne included.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.