Livvy Dunne’s Black Outfit Turns Heads Amid Paul Skenes’ Opening Day Struggles

There has been a lot of interest in how Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes will perform in the 2026 MLB season

Skenes is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner after a stellar second season in Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft produced a 10-10 record, a 1.97 ERA, and 216 strikeouts in 187.2 innings pitched. While the Pirates weren't good, their struggles certainly weren't owed to Skenes.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

But the Pirates added talent to their roster this past offseason, which brought hope that the team would at least be able to contend for a playoff spot this season. And this hope was to be tested starting on March 26, when the Pirates faced the New York Mets at home.

Skenes got the start for Pittsburgh against the Mets. Usually, this means the Pirates have a good chance of winning, given that they're almost guaranteed to get a quality start from their star pitcher.

But this is not what happened on Opening Day.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Skenes gave up five earned runs and four hits in the first inning, and ultimately got pulled from the game after throwing just 37 pitches and recording two outs.

Granted, the defense behind Skenes was not up to par, as center fielder Oneil Cruz misplayed two balls that should have been easy outs and would have limited the damage, thus keeping Skenes in the game. But that's unavoidable in baseball, and the bottom line is that Skenes now has a 67.50 ERA to start the 2026 regular season.

PAUL SKENES PULLED IN THE FIRST INNING 😱



After giving up five runs and throwing only 37 pitches, Skenes fails to make it out of the opening inning in the first start if his season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vJbjFcWjn2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2026

Livvy Dunne's Outfit Turns Heads Amid Paul Skenes' Brutal Opening Day Start

Of course, Skenes is dating former LSU gymnast turned social media icon Livvy Dunne, who is arguably more popular than him.

One would imagine that Dunne is in Citi Field, spectating Skenes' struggles in person. What's for sure is that she made an Instagram story post on March 26 that showed her outfit for Opening Day. She seemingly preferred to keep things simple, going with a black top and blue jeans.

Her story post was captioned, "happy opening day to those who celebrate ⚾".

Livvy Dunne attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

It ended up not being a happy Opening Day at all for Skenes or the Pirates. While there's still time for them to mount a comeback against New York, this is not the first regular season outing that anybody was hoping for from Skenes, Dunne included.