Livvy Dunne mocks Hailee Steinfeld for missing Josh Allen-Paul Skenes twins photo

How did Paul Skenes and Josh Allen get together for a epic photos at Buffalo Bills practice with Livvy Dunne?

Dunne first posted a “girls trip” heading to Buffalo earlier in the day.

Livvy Dunne (right) | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

And then showed off “the boys” with Skenes there on the private jet with friend and fellow Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones.

Paul Skenes and Jared Jones | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While in Buffalo, they stopped by Bills practice, which would lead to Dunne posting this epic picture of the Cy Young Award winner from the Pirates and the MVP from Bills where she wrote, “THIS IS MY SUPER BOWL.”

Paul Skenes and Josh Allen | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Wow, they look so much alike, too!

Dunne would also get in for a photo with Skenes and Allen, but call out Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld for not being in the photo.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Here’s all the photos the Bills posted as well.

Allen and the Bills are getting ready to play the New York Jets on Sunday in the final home game in the regular season at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.

The actress Steinfeld is likely home as she and Allen recently announced her pregnancy in adorable fashion. It would have been the ultimate photo if she was in it, too, though.

Steinfeld shows off baby bump

While the 29-year-old Steinfeld missed out on this photo opportunity with Skenes and Dunne, she did share a baby-bump stunner in her latest issue of her Beau Society newsletter that had fans going crazy.

MAMA STEINFELD. pic.twitter.com/HjWnxz2QW5 — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) January 2, 2026

