Livvy Dunne mocks Hailee Steinfeld for missing Josh Allen-Paul Skenes twins photo
How did Paul Skenes and Josh Allen get together for a epic photos at Buffalo Bills practice with Livvy Dunne?
Dunne first posted a “girls trip” heading to Buffalo earlier in the day.
RELATED: MLB star Paul Skenes unrecognizable with dramatic change on Livvy Dunne date
And then showed off “the boys” with Skenes there on the private jet with friend and fellow Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jared Jones.
While in Buffalo, they stopped by Bills practice, which would lead to Dunne posting this epic picture of the Cy Young Award winner from the Pirates and the MVP from Bills where she wrote, “THIS IS MY SUPER BOWL.”
RELATED: Steinfeld shows off baby-bump stunner before Josh Allen, Bills final home game
Wow, they look so much alike, too!
Dunne would also get in for a photo with Skenes and Allen, but call out Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld for not being in the photo.
Here’s all the photos the Bills posted as well.
Allen and the Bills are getting ready to play the New York Jets on Sunday in the final home game in the regular season at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo.
The actress Steinfeld is likely home as she and Allen recently announced her pregnancy in adorable fashion. It would have been the ultimate photo if she was in it, too, though.
Steinfeld shows off baby bump
While the 29-year-old Steinfeld missed out on this photo opportunity with Skenes and Dunne, she did share a baby-bump stunner in her latest issue of her Beau Society newsletter that had fans going crazy.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU
Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie
First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’
Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.