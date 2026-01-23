Livvy Dunne Stuns in Shoelace-Strap Black Dress Celebrating Paul Skenes

While they haven't been on the professional baseball scene for long, there's a strong case to be made that the royal family of America's Pastime is Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his social media influencer girlfriend, Livvy Dunne.

Skenes is fresh off winning the 2025 NL Cy Young Award, after a season where he produced a sterling 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts across 187.2 innings pitched in the regular season.

Sep 21, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in from the bullpen before the game against the Athletics at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As great as Skenes has been since entering MLB in 2024, he might be better known in pop culture because of his relationship with Dunne.

The former LSU Tigers gymnastics standout has amassed a massive social media following, including 7.9 million TikTok followers and 5.3 million Instagram followers.

Livvy Dunne walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Dunne is no longer competing at LSU, she's a savvy businesswoman who has managed to remain relevant within the sports world, and not just because of her relationship with Skenes.

But there's no question that her profile has also been heightened by dating one of the world's best pitchers.

National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne Turns Heads With MLB Awards Outfit

While Skenes has already secured baseball's most prestigious award for pitchers, it seems that there's more hardware he could potentially earn this offseason.

This is shown by him and Dunne being in New York City for an MLB award event, which Dunne has been showcasing on social media on January 23. First, she posted a photo of herself and Skenes in the car on the way to an event on her Instagram story, with the caption, "MLB Awards WKND 🏆".

Livvy Dunne's January 23 Instagram story. | Instagram/@livvydunne

Dunne followed this up with another story post of a mirror selfie where she's wearing a black dress.

Livvy Dunne's January 23 Instagram story. | Instagram/@livvydunn

Whatever award Skenes is up for, there's a good chance he'll win.

