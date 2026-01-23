Livvy Dunne Stuns in Shoelace-Strap Black Dress Celebrating Paul Skenes
In this story:
While they haven't been on the professional baseball scene for long, there's a strong case to be made that the royal family of America's Pastime is Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his social media influencer girlfriend, Livvy Dunne.
Skenes is fresh off winning the 2025 NL Cy Young Award, after a season where he produced a sterling 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts across 187.2 innings pitched in the regular season.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads with Tiger Woods neighbor meetup
As great as Skenes has been since entering MLB in 2024, he might be better known in pop culture because of his relationship with Dunne.
The former LSU Tigers gymnastics standout has amassed a massive social media following, including 7.9 million TikTok followers and 5.3 million Instagram followers.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads representing Bills Mafia in 1980s red look at Jets game
While Dunne is no longer competing at LSU, she's a savvy businesswoman who has managed to remain relevant within the sports world, and not just because of her relationship with Skenes.
But there's no question that her profile has also been heightened by dating one of the world's best pitchers.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne mocks Hailee Steinfeld for missing Josh Allen-Paul Skenes twins photo
Livvy Dunne Turns Heads With MLB Awards Outfit
While Skenes has already secured baseball's most prestigious award for pitchers, it seems that there's more hardware he could potentially earn this offseason.
This is shown by him and Dunne being in New York City for an MLB award event, which Dunne has been showcasing on social media on January 23. First, she posted a photo of herself and Skenes in the car on the way to an event on her Instagram story, with the caption, "MLB Awards WKND 🏆".
Dunne followed this up with another story post of a mirror selfie where she's wearing a black dress.
Whatever award Skenes is up for, there's a good chance he'll win.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.