Livvy Dunne reacts as LSU Gymnastics career ends in heartbreak at NCAA Championships
This wasn’t the ending to the season that Livvy Dunne nor the 2024 national champion LSU Lady Tigers envisioned after making it back to the NCAA Championships. With it, the five-year career of the viral gymnast comes to a close.
LSU looked poised for another possible natty after winning the SEC crown and crushing at the Penn State regionals two weeks ago. It just wasn’t meant to be as the slightest mistakes did them in and they watched the UCLA Bruins and the Utah Utes move on.
It’s the end of the Livvy Dunne Era for LSU — as well as for 2024 all-around national champion Haleigh Bryant. Dunne, unfortunately couldn’t compete the last two months with a fracture in her knee and it definitely wasn’t the way she wanted her time with her teammates to end. Regardless, she was there supporting them to the end and flexed one last fire leotard selfie before the meet.
After it was all over, Dunne took to X, formerly Twitter, to say her goodbyes to gymnastics and LSU.
While her athletic career is over, Dunne’s $4 million plus NIL brand empire like her new signature energy drink isn’t going anywhere. She’s also still dating Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes. It wasn’t the ride off into the sunset from Fort Worth, Texas, Dunne wanted, but she’s still got a lot of time to shine left.