Livvy Dunne sports non-LSU cotton candy-pink leotard before NCAA Championships
Livvy Dunne may not be competing of late, but she’s certainly rocking some fire leotards.
The viral LSU gymnast has been out for the last couple months with a new injury, but has been the team’s No. 1 cheerleader sporting her leotard in selfies as usual with her teammates on her final Senior Day, then seen in the white “Halo” leos the team wore while winning back-to-back SEC titles, and then the victory “fire” sparkly black uniform this past weekend at the NCAA Utah Regional Final.
While it looks like the NIL queen’s college athletic career will end without performing at a meet again, she still has a few more leotards to show off, including for her latest ad for the energy drink Accelerator where she wore a cotton candy-pink, non-LSU one as shown off on her TikTok.
The 22-year-old influencer also sported some pink workout gear to promote the product.
Dunne is by far the most successful female NIL influencer with over $4 million a year, according to On3. With ads like these, it’s easy to see why.
Dunne and LSU travel next week to Fort Worth, Texas, where they will try and defend their national championship at the NCAA Championships. Which leotards will Dunne and the camps showcase this time?