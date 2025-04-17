LSU star Livvy Dunne does Texas ‘howdy’ dance for ‘nattys baby’
Livvy Dunne is enjoying her final week ever with the LSU Lady Tigers as the team goes for a second consecutive national championship.
While she’s likely not going to compete after missing over two months with a knee injury, Dunne will be the squad’s No. 1 cheerleader like she has been. She was there for the epic celebration when LSU defended the SEC crown, and then flexing her “fire” sparkly black leotard at the NCAA Utah Regionals.
Before heading to Fort Worth, Texas, Dunne had a bittersweet moment with fellow fifth-year gymnast Haleigh Bryant where she posted a TikTok video about the last practice ever in their careers.
From there, Dunne boarded the plane Texas-ready with a cowboy hat on. Upon arrival, she posted a pic with fellow Lady Tiger Alyona Shchennikova where she said, “Nattys baby!” in front of the Forth Worth “Howdy” sign.
The two then posted from the Dickies Arena hugging it out.
They are having fun and Dunne is soaking up every minute of her last week of college gymnasts from the same spot LSU clinched the title last season. Like a cowboy hero, she’s hoping to ride off into the sunset with another national championship to her name.