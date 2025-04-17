The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU star Livvy Dunne does Texas ‘howdy’ dance for ‘nattys baby’

The viral Lady Tigers gymnast is excited to be in Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne celebrates with teammates during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. LSU won the event to claim the SEC crown.
LSU gymnast LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne celebrates with teammates during Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. LSU won the event to claim the SEC crown. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is enjoying her final week ever with the LSU Lady Tigers as the team goes for a second consecutive national championship.

While she’s likely not going to compete after missing over two months with a knee injury, Dunne will be the squad’s No. 1 cheerleader like she has been. She was there for the epic celebration when LSU defended the SEC crown, and then flexing her “fire” sparkly black leotard at the NCAA Utah Regionals.

Livvy Dunne
Dunne and her teammates at the SEC Championship. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Before heading to Fort Worth, Texas, Dunne had a bittersweet moment with fellow fifth-year gymnast Haleigh Bryant where she posted a TikTok video about the last practice ever in their careers.

From there, Dunne boarded the plane Texas-ready with a cowboy hat on. Upon arrival, she posted a pic with fellow Lady Tiger Alyona Shchennikova where she said, “Nattys baby!” in front of the Forth Worth “Howdy” sign.

Alyona Shchennikova And Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The two then posted from the Dickies Arena hugging it out.

Alyona Shchennikova And Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

They are having fun and Dunne is soaking up every minute of her last week of college gymnasts from the same spot LSU clinched the title last season. Like a cowboy hero, she’s hoping to ride off into the sunset with another national championship to her name.

Livvy Dunn
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
