Livvy Dunne posts potential final LSU leotard selfie in sparkly purple and black
Livvy Dunne and the LSU Lady Tigers are defending their national crown in Fort Worth, Texas, at the NCAA Championship. With the Elite Eight starting on Thursday, it was down to business, including their uniforms.
While the viral LSU gymnast and influencer Dunne likely has competed in her final collegiate meet after dealing with an knee injury that has kept her out of competition for over two months, nothing is stopping her from enjoying her fifth and final year. She was there when the Lady Tigers defended the SEC crown and had an epic celebration, and two weeks ago at the regionals at Penn State where she rocked a “fire” leotard.
After a bittersweet moment of her final practice with fellow graduate student gymnast Haleigh Bryant, the team departed for Texas where Dunne rocked a cowboy hat on the plane, and then had a “howdy” dance upon arrival.
Make no mistake about it, LSU is in Texas to win again and brought out one of its best leotards of the year as modeled by Aleah Finnegan. Now, Livvy Dunne showed off her meet-day selfie in the same leotard for an amazing look of what could be her final college uni should LSU not finish in the top two in their bracket of the Elite Eight Thursday at Dickies Arena.
Dunne is also showing off those tan lines that she posted earlier in the week with “summer” in the air.
The other teams competing for a spot in the Final Four are Michigan State, Utah, UCLA, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, and Florida.
If it is indeed Dunne’s final leotard in her LSU career, what a way to go out. She just hopes to be kissing that national championship trophy one more time in a different leotard.