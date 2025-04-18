LSU’s Livvy Dunne cheers on Olympic champ Jade Carey in classy move at nattys
Livvy Dunne is a fan of gymnastics whether or not it’s one of her LSU teammates Is competing. When two-time Olympic gold medalist and Oregon State Beavers star Jade Carey was performing in the individual NCAA Championships on Thursday night, Dunne was seen being her hypewoman during the floor routine.
The 22-year-old viral Lady Tigers gymnast Dunne traveled over the summer to Paris to watch the 2024 Summer Games and see the best in the world compete including the 2020 Tokyo floor gold medalist Carey. She also has some of the greatest gymnasts on her own LSU team with Olympian Aleah Finnegan, and NCAA 2024 all-around champion Haleigh Bryant, and freshman sensation and bestie Kailin Chio.
While LSU failed to advance to Saturday’s national championship and defend its title, Dunne cheered on not only her squad in their fire sparkly black and purple leotards, but she was a true class act in rooting for Carey during her floor performance. Dunne could clearly be seen screaming, “Let’s go Jade!”
Here’s the routine that earned Carey a 9.9125.
Oklahoma Sooners star Jordan Bowers ended up with the crown over Carey, but it was still an amazing performance that had Dunne up on her feet screaming.