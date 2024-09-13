Livvy Dunne revealed first major splurge after establishing personal brand
Livvy Dunne may be in her fifth and final year as an LSU gymnast, but she remembers the early days of her career fondly.
In an interview with GQ, Dunne reflected on her career beginnings. She recalled her following growing over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, after sharing videos of herself doing flips on the beach. As her platforms today have pulled in 13 million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram, money has been flowing in, and Dunne revealed her first major splurges once she started cashing big checks.
“The first thing I ever got that was expensive was a Canada Goose coat for my mom,” said Dunne. “But the first thing I really bought that was quite expensive was a car. I got a BMW. That was cool.”
Dunne is featured in Prime Video’s new six-episode docuseries “The Money Game” — along with fellow LSU athletes Flau’jae Johnson, Angel Reese, and Jayden Daniels. In the first episode, Dunne’s net worth is estimated to be $9.5 million.
Over the years, Dunne has pulled in partnerships with big brands like Vuori and Grubhub.So it’s safe to say that there will be more splurging in Dunne’s future.
“[I]f I see a purse I like, I'm going to get it,” said Dunne.
While “The Money Game” offers a personal look into the lives of these incredible athletes, Dunne and Flau’jae have since shared more behind-the-scenes looks at their luxury lifestyle.
As the years have gone by, these ladies have only leveled up.
