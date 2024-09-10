Livvy Dunne NIL Net Worth 2024: How Much is Olivia Dunne Worth?
LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne is one of the most popular athletes in college sports, and she has been a magnet for companies during the NIL era.
In a new series on Prime Video, The Money Game, fans get to take a deep dive into the student athletes earnings and how the money is produced.
Livvy credits the pandemic and social media for her meteoric rise, saying things massively increased during the COVID break.
But just how much does the 21 year old earn?
Let's take a look at how Dunne profits off of her fame.
Livvy Dunne Net Worth
Livvy has amassed more than 8.1 million followers on TikTok and 5.3 million on Instagram at the time of this writing.
With her massive following, Livvy has earned a total of $9.5 million during her time at LSU. According to On3.com, she earns $3.9 million per year, up from a $3.3 million evaluation before LSU won the national championship.
Last season, she was a part of the LSU women's gymnastics team which won its first national championship in program history.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
