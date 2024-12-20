Louisville volleyball star Elena Scott swoons over natty berth
Elena Scott and the Louisville volleyball team pulled off the upset over top-ranked Pitt on Thursday night to punch their ticket to the national championship game where they will face the Penn State Nittany Lions at the KFC Yum! Center in the Ville.
It was a thrilling victory for the Cardinals after dropping the first set.
Louisville went on to win three consecutive wins to win the match, 21-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-17. Afterward, Elena couldn't contain her excitement.
The Cardinals libero took to Instagram to share a graphic of the national championship matchup with a simple, three-emoji reaction.
To make the win even more thrilling, it came after Louisville lost star outside hitter Anna DeBeer early in the fourth set. Despite the loss of their leader, the team rallied.
Like DeBeer, Scott is a Louisville native and the two seniors stayed home to help the Cardinals reach No. 3 in the country.
Prior to the semifinal win over Pitt, Elena became just the third Louisville player ever to be voted first-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
“Elena's a phenomenal player, and we are lucky that she chose to come here and take a leap of faith and switch positions," Louisville head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said, per WDRB.
"The fact that she really got to excel as a libero, be considered one of the best liberos in the country and probably one of the best players ever at the University of Louisville and one of the best players ever from the city of Louisville, it's just pretty amazing."
It's been quite the year.
Louisville will look to finish the job on Sunday, December 22, when they face the Nittany Lions on their home court.
