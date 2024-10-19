MLB legend Jose Canseco's daughter Josie breaks hearts with dreamy photo drop
MLB fans will always remember Jose Canseco for his knack at hitting home runs and his dedication to the game of baseball. Now, they get to see his daughter, Josie Canseco, make a name for herself in the world of modeling.
The 27-year-old has grown quite popular on social media, amassing over 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone. Josie's latest polaroid photo drop has caught their attention, showing off her muscular physique in one photo and sporting a sizzling black bra in another. Many took to the comments section to shower Josie with compliments.
"Why r u not at Victoria secret," one person gushed.
"Timeless beauty," another person wrote.
"Oh that smile!" a third chimed in,* adding two heart emojis to further drive that point home.
In a 2021 post, the rising star reflected on her first gig in the industry. "My first job I had was working in retail for Brandy Melville at 16, which is also how I initially got scouted in the model world. They picked me up from folding clothes in front, to being one of their main instagram girls." Josie soon made her debut in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018 and later did a pictorial for Playboy.
