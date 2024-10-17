Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in sideways selfie
Natalia Bryant is growing up so fast.
It’s hard to think the now 21-year-old oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant is in her fourth year of college at USC. She’s also starting to make quite the name for herself in the fashion world.
Natalia rocked a preppy back-to-school fit to start the fall semester off after a summer of glam where she wore a black dress stunner, and some some high-fashion looks where she was almost unrecognizable.
Oh, she showed she’s a pretty smooth dancer as well.
Now, Natalia’s showing her artistic side as well with this sideways grown-up selfie. She simply captioned it “( :” with the sideways smiley face while turning her striped shirt sideways as well.
Sideways, backwards, forwards, it doesn’t matter. Natlia looks amazing and so mature.
Natalia is an aspiring model, who signed with IMG Models in 2021. She’s also at USC for film school where one day she hopes to be a director and quite popular: Bryant has amassed nearly 3 million followers on Instagram already.
When she is not being glamorous or in school, Natalia is helping mom, Vanessa Bryant with sisters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 5, and probably watching the Dodgers games.
Natalia has a lot to smile about these days. Dad Kobe would be so proud.
