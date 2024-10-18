Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky athleisure brand
What’s going on in the world? Livvy Dunne hasn’t been in the news much the last few days.
The viral LSU gymnast had an epic “OMG” weekend at the LSU Tigers football game, and was even blinded by boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes’ lethal face card. Since then, nothing much from Dunne has surfaced all week.
Well, just because there’s not a lot of social media posts from the now 22-year-old Dunne of late, that doesn’t mean she’s not all over it with ads.
This swanky athleisure ad for Vuori with Dunne in a hot pink fit exemplifies why she’s amassed over 13 million social media followers and is the influencer star she is.
That’s a wowza bootylicious fit and is definitely the eye-catching look the brand is going for. Vuori fits like the one Dunne has on aren’t cheap. Workout leggings are $118 and the neck bras are $64.
Of course, Dunne could easily afford them as the highest-paid female in college athletics. She makes $4 million a year in NIL money. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according to On3's NIL 100 rankings.
The star gymnast is preparing for her fifth and final season as an LSU Lady Tiger and will try and help the team defend its first-ever national championship. She’s also enjoying the amazing transformation from freshman to A-list celebrity.
Even on her “off” days, Dunne is still slaying social media through her ads.
