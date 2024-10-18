Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank top
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills got a much needed win Monday night in a division game over the New York Jets. Allen’s girlfriend and A-list actress Hailee Steinfeld wins no matter what she’s doing.
While Steinfeld and Allen have largely kept their relationship private, they did make a rare public appearance together last weekend for teammate Khalil Shakir and his wife Sayler Shakir's pet adoption. There, they were seen together surrounded by adorable puppies. Steinfeld was also officially seen at a Bills game earlier this season.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s gf Sarah Jane Ramos wows in all-white boots, minidress with bestie
While she keeps it more incognito when it comes her relationship, the actress isn’t shy when it comes to her social media game like this seductive low-cut fit she wore. Steinfeld’s latest post on Instagram Stories shows a six-second flash of Steinfeld in the kitchen looking amazing in a black string tank top.
She’s definitely cooking up something good there.
RELATED: Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio announces engagement to star track athlete
Steinfeld is a bonafide star and boasts 20.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
The Bills are at home Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Maybe Steinfeld will make another rare appearance for that one.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude