Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date night

The New York Knicks' newest addition was on a date night with Jordyn Woods, but had to check in on his old team.

Josh Sanchez

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley embraces New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns before the game at Madison Square Garden.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley embraces New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns before the game at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns is getting used to his new team after being traded to the New York Knicks, but it appears he still has Minnesota on his mind.

Towns was enjoying a date night with girlfriend Jordyn Woods at Madison Square Garden, taking in the sounds of Billie Eilish on her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour.

Woods documented the night on Instagram and jokingly called out the Knicks big man for not paying attention.

Towns was hilariously spotted watching the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Chicago Bulls in an NBA preseason showdown.

Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods/Instagram
Karl-Anthony Towns
Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Some habits never die.

While Towns was checking into the game, Woods was crushing it in the crowd in an incredible fit.

Jordyn Wood
Jordyn Woods/Instagram
jordyn woods
Jordyn Woods/Instagra

Towns was reportedly shocked by his trade to the Knicks prior to the season, so give him some extra time to make the adjustment in team loyalty.

Published
