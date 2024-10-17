Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date night
Karl-Anthony Towns is getting used to his new team after being traded to the New York Knicks, but it appears he still has Minnesota on his mind.
Towns was enjoying a date night with girlfriend Jordyn Woods at Madison Square Garden, taking in the sounds of Billie Eilish on her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour.
Woods documented the night on Instagram and jokingly called out the Knicks big man for not paying attention.
Towns was hilariously spotted watching the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Chicago Bulls in an NBA preseason showdown.
Some habits never die.
While Towns was checking into the game, Woods was crushing it in the crowd in an incredible fit.
Towns was reportedly shocked by his trade to the Knicks prior to the season, so give him some extra time to make the adjustment in team loyalty.
