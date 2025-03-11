ESPN’s Molly Qerim shares health update after 'difficult' surgery in moving post
ESPN personality Molly Qerim has made a name for herself as a co-host on First Take. While the 40-year-old tackles the latest NFL free agency news on-air, she's been dealing with a private health battle off-camera.
Qerim, who first went public with her endometriosis diagnosis in 2018, continues to battle with the disease. Endometriosis, as defined by the Cleveland Clinic, is a painful condition caused when "tissue that is similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in other places where it doesn’t belong."
Qerim revealed that she recently underwent a "super difficult and delicate surgery" in a candid post on March 11. She wrote, "March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. I really hesitated on posting this, b/c I’m a very private person…but if I can help even 1 person…it’s worth it."
"Dr Kanayama, you are an answer to 12 years of prayer," she continued. "THANK YOU. You are a miracle in my life, and more miracles to come. 🙏, And for anyone dealing with a health scare right now, please don’t give up…keep advocating for yourself and know you can be fully restored, regardless of what the medical report says. Better days are ahead.Mark 5:34."
In the second photo, Qerim included a personal note from the doctor who wrote, "Now my prayer is in your smooth recovery!"
Qerim told The Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2018, "At 26, I was diagnosed with Stage IV Endometriosis. The endometrium was all over my organs." She underwent two surgeries since her case was so severe.
"It can be frustrating at times because you’ll feel really good for a while, and then it hits and its like, 'Ugh! You're back.' So it’s kind of like your body is naturally keeping you in check at all times. It has almost become a second job."
