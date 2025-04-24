The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks ‘good energy’ chocolate dress posing next to Snoop Dogg

The rapper makes a guest appearance on “First Take” and poses with its co-host and fit queen.

Matt Ryan

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim / IMAGO / Cover-Images

$100-million man Stephen A. Smith may get the bulk of the headlines for his boisterous and bold comments on ESPN’s First Take but co-host Molly Qerim is the fit queen of the show. She showed off another winning look on the set while posing with rapper Snoop Dogg.

Qerim, 41, always brings her best on and off the show from her “locked in” leather miniskirt, to her Canadian tuxedo, to her disappearing fit at a UFC event, to her denim spring skirt and boots. Even Smith has recognized her fit game and called her a “fashionista.”

Molly Qerim
Qerim rocked the UConn jersey after her college won the women’s basketball national championship. / Molly Qerim/Instagram

She’s also a beast in the gym, showing off some tough workouts to be TV ready, and flashing her abs while at it.

For her latest look, she rocked a chocolate dress with the white heels while posing with the 53-year-old rap mogul with his iced-out chain and baller track suit. Qerim wrote on her Instagram Stories post, “@snoopdogg always good energy on set! Can’t wait for this gospel album Sunday! 🙏.”

Molly Qerim and Snoop Dogg
Molly Qerim/Instagram

The album she’s referring to is “Alter Call,” which set to release on April 27.

Qerim was married to ESPN’s Jalen Rose from 2018-2021 and she’s an Emmy Award winning journalist.

She should also win an award for her fits like her latest chocolate dress, or this one.

Molly Qerim
Molly Qerim/Isntagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

