ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks ‘good energy’ chocolate dress posing next to Snoop Dogg
$100-million man Stephen A. Smith may get the bulk of the headlines for his boisterous and bold comments on ESPN’s First Take but co-host Molly Qerim is the fit queen of the show. She showed off another winning look on the set while posing with rapper Snoop Dogg.
Qerim, 41, always brings her best on and off the show from her “locked in” leather miniskirt, to her Canadian tuxedo, to her disappearing fit at a UFC event, to her denim spring skirt and boots. Even Smith has recognized her fit game and called her a “fashionista.”
RELATED: ESPN ‘First Take’ host Molly Qerim slays ‘Pretty in Pink’ fit with 1980s vibe
She’s also a beast in the gym, showing off some tough workouts to be TV ready, and flashing her abs while at it.
For her latest look, she rocked a chocolate dress with the white heels while posing with the 53-year-old rap mogul with his iced-out chain and baller track suit. Qerim wrote on her Instagram Stories post, “@snoopdogg always good energy on set! Can’t wait for this gospel album Sunday! 🙏.”
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim has identical lookalikes in stunning green fits for ad
The album she’s referring to is “Alter Call,” which set to release on April 27.
Qerim was married to ESPN’s Jalen Rose from 2018-2021 and she’s an Emmy Award winning journalist.
She should also win an award for her fits like her latest chocolate dress, or this one.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dethroned: Paige, Clark crushed by surprising No. 1 WNBA social media star
Baby revealed: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany show off baby Golden for first time
Pink & sky blue cuteness: Russ Wilson, Ciara share family photo in matching fits
Back off: LeBron fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper’s inappropriate words
NYC mismatch: 7-foot KAT leans down to hug tiny Russ Wilson after Knicks win