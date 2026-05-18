New Woman Seen With Dak Prescott Raises Eyebrows With Relationship Status Video

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott's planned wedding to his longtime partner, Sarah Jane Ramos, was cancelled earlier this year after Ramos finally became fed up with the "ongoing infidelity issues" Prescott had.

Since then, Prescott and Ramos have been doing their own thing separately. They also reached a settlement on custody before having to appear in court. However, this doesn't mean they've managed to stay out of headlines, especially when it comes to Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wife Sarah Jane Ramos | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On May 16, TMZ published an article that claimed Prescott had been seen at a Pro Bull Riders event over the weekend with Caitlin Rance, who is a close friend of Ramos, and was going to be a bridesmaid at her wedding.

This obviously caused a stir, especially after Rance was contacted about this and handed the phone over to Prescott, per TMZ's article.

Caitlin Rance Posts ‘Single’ Message After Appearance With Dak Prescott

This whole situation has been made even stranger after a post Rance made to her Instagram story on May 16, which was included in a May 17 article from TMZ.

"I think that this is the opportunity to make sure that everyone knows that I am single. I have a very active Raya profile, and we're just here to have a good time," Rance said in the Instagram story video while seemingly sipping on a margarita.

While it seemed like it might have been Rance's intention to shut down the rumors about her and Prescott, nobody really claimed that they were in a relationship together. Rance being single at this point doesn't mean her relationship with Prescott couldn't be romantic yet casual.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The TMZ article also included a video of Rance, Prescott, and another friend sitting down at a restaurant together on Saturday. Therefore, it's clear that the two have been together for more than one event.

Perhaps the nature of Rance's relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos was more than that she was Prescott's friend all along, and her being a bridesmaid was a nice way for her to feel included despite not being as close to Dak's fiancée as to Dak herself. But that would be speculation at this point.

All that's known for sure is that Rance was supposed to be Sarah Jane's bridesmaid, is now spending time in public with Dak despite his and Sarah Jane's split, yet still is asserting that she's single. All of this is likely to raise eyebrows, and there's probably still more to come.