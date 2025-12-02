Who is 49ers star Nick Bosa's new girlfriend Ella Ailiff after Megan Moroney diss?
Well if Nick Bosa is going to be out for the year with a torn ACL, the San Francisco 49ers star had plenty of time to find a new girlfriend.
And apparently the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year did exactly that, but it's not who everyone thought it was — country star Megan Moroney, who made it very clear, she was still single.
RELATED: NFL star Myles Garrett, gold medalist Chloe Kim are indeed dating in cute moment
Instead, it's TikTok model Ella Ailiff, who had been stealthily appearing in his recent TikToks, but her true identity had not been revealed until Sunday, when the 49ers defensive end hard launched their relationship in a post captioned, "Coffee and football Sunday."
RELATED: Brock Purdy's baby Millie has perfect outfit for dad in 49ers return victory
So who is Ella Ailiff?
She's a model first and foremost
Influencer is so hard to define these days, but based on her social media handles, Ailiff very much considers herself a model first, with 144k followers on TikTok, and another 18.2k on Instagram. Her IG especially has many professional shots throughout.
She's also a matcha entrepreneur
Ailiff is not depending solely on her good looks. She also founded Bella Blue Matcha, which is often a part of many of her TikTok posts.
Maybe it was matcha plus coffee match made in heaven, as Bosa, 28, always shares his love of making delicious looking espresso on his TikTok handle, @bosabearbrew.
Naturally they make their relationship public after brewing "his and "hers" coffee drinks in the hard-launch TikTok post that has been viewed 1.5 million times as of this moment.
Bosa had already made her a star of his TikToks
Apologies for not religiously following the former Ohio State standout and former No. 2 overall pick, Bosa had already shown us that he wasn't dating Moroney, but Ailiff instead. Plus he now only follows one TikTok account. Yep, @ellabellablueee.
If you would have gone into a lab and created a girlfriend for Bosa, who has one of the most ridiculous physiques in the entire NFL, it would have been Ella Ailiff.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash