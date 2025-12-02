The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Who is 49ers star Nick Bosa's new girlfriend Ella Ailiff after Megan Moroney diss?

Now we know why the country star said she was single after the 49ers stud hard launched his new relationship with the TikTok model.

Matthew Graham

Sept. 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome.
Sept. 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well if Nick Bosa is going to be out for the year with a torn ACL, the San Francisco 49ers star had plenty of time to find a new girlfriend.

Nick Bosa
July 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa answers questions from reporters following the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

And apparently the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year did exactly that, but it's not who everyone thought it was — country star Megan Moroney, who made it very clear, she was still single.

Megan Moroney
Megan Moroney / IMAGO / Starface

Instead, it's TikTok model Ella Ailiff, who had been stealthily appearing in his recent TikToks, but her true identity had not been revealed until Sunday, when the 49ers defensive end hard launched their relationship in a post captioned, "Coffee and football Sunday."

Nick Bosa, Ella Ailiff
Nick Bosa hard launches his relationship with TikTok model Ella Ailiff / Nick Bosa/TikTok

So who is Ella Ailiff?

She's a model first and foremost

Nick Bosa, Ella Ailiff
Nick Bosa hard launches his relationship with TikTok model Ella Ailiff / Nick Bosa/TikTok

Influencer is so hard to define these days, but based on her social media handles, Ailiff very much considers herself a model first, with 144k followers on TikTok, and another 18.2k on Instagram. Her IG especially has many professional shots throughout.

Ella Ailiff
Ella Ailiff / Ella Ailiff/TikTok

She's also a matcha entrepreneur

Ailiff is not depending solely on her good looks. She also founded Bella Blue Matcha, which is often a part of many of her TikTok posts.

Ella Ailiff
Ella Ailiff / Ella Ailiff/Instagram

Maybe it was matcha plus coffee match made in heaven, as Bosa, 28, always shares his love of making delicious looking espresso on his TikTok handle, @bosabearbrew.

Naturally they make their relationship public after brewing "his and "hers" coffee drinks in the hard-launch TikTok post that has been viewed 1.5 million times as of this moment.

Bosa had already made her a star of his TikToks

Nick Bosa
July 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) awaits his turn during pass rushing drills during the second day of training camp. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Apologies for not religiously following the former Ohio State standout and former No. 2 overall pick, Bosa had already shown us that he wasn't dating Moroney, but Ailiff instead. Plus he now only follows one TikTok account. Yep, @ellabellablueee.

Nick Bosa, Ella Ailiff
Nick Bosa had already made it known he was dating someone not named Megan Moroney. / Nick Bosa/TikTok

If you would have gone into a lab and created a girlfriend for Bosa, who has one of the most ridiculous physiques in the entire NFL, it would have been Ella Ailiff.

