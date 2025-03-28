Nike trolls Duke star Cooper Flagg’s biggest sponsor after flexing Kobe 6 kicks
Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg is coming off an epic performance for the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA tournament. With the team now headed to the Elite 8, Nike is making sure to let everyone know the New Balance NIL athlete is doing this in its shoes.
The 18-year-old may have had the best tourney game for a freshman ever with 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks in the Blue Devils’ 100-93 win over the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16.
Flagg has nearly $5 million in NIL deals and ranks second overall, according to On3. While he has New Balance in the portfolio, which was his first deal, it hasn’t stopped him from wearing Nikes like the Kobe 6 “Sails” he played in and rocked when he was injured with a surprise NFL team’s gear on.
In his performance on Thursday night, Flagg had on the same Kobe All-Star editions, and Nike made sure to let the world know.
It’s not like New Balance doesn’t make basketball shoes, but Duke is a Nike school. Notable NBA athletes who wear New Balance include: Kawhi Leonard, Zach LaVine, Tyrese Maxey, Dejounte Murray, Jamal Murray, Aaron Nesmith, and Darius Garland
Flagg addressed the issue before the Sweet 16 game:
"Well it's obviously a tough situation," Flagg said. "I love New Balance, but Duke is with Nike, so we have to do that for now."
Flagg will no doubt be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft when he chooses to come out, and then he can rock whatever shoe brand he’s signed with. For now, it’s Nike and Kobes all the way.