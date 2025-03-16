Injured Cooper Flagg ditches Duke gear for unlikely NFL team with Nike Kobe 6 ‘Sail’
The hype around 18-year-old Duke Blue Devils freshman Cooper Flagg is real. While he didn’t play in Saturday’s ACC Championship Game win over the Louisville Cardinals due to injury, the hype around his fit was also real.
Flagg, from Maine, is one of the most hyped high school prospects ever and showed his potential in a scrimmage against Team USA this summer when he dominated NBA All-Stars at 17.
That’s why when he went down in the ACC quarterfinal vs. the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets with what looked at the time to be a pretty serious ankle injury, Duke held its collective breath. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s going to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament after the Blue Devils still managed to win the ACC without him and gain the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
While he didn’t play, Flagg made a statement on Saturday while on the bench with his fit game. He wore some Nike Kobe 6 ‘Sail’ kicks, which are the limited All-Star editions, and combined them with some Las Vegas Raiders gear of all teams.
He was unfortunately wearing different Kobe 6s when he was hurt in the Zoom Kobe 6 Protro 'Think Pink' editions.
Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.
It’s great to see him not as hurt as initially thought. Hopefully, he picks the right Kobes for March Madness.
