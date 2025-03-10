Cooper Flagg's mom is the Duke villain March Madness desperately needs
Paramount Global and Warner Bros. should be sending Cooper Flagg's mom the nicest bouquets of flowers and other extravagant gifts - like maybe a Rolex, diamond earrings?
As if the hype around the Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation and possible savior of the NBA wasn't enough, now his mother has transcended the sport by being caught on-air talking smack during Duke's game against their biggest rivals, and probably the biggest rivalry game in all of men's college basketball, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
No. 2 Duke won the game against UNC, 82-69, but did anyone notice? Flagg's mom stole the show going viral for her curse-laden smack talking with her husband by her side.
Instead of apologizing when folks started calling her out, the former college basketball player for Maine doubled down in a Facebook post yesterday.
"They continued to harass us with much worse being spewed in our direction as well as our 18 year old son and his teammates throughout the entirety of the game," Mama Flagg wrote. "The celebration was a moment of being so proud of our kid and also a big F-you to the entire Carolina fan base for being such classless a-holes. If you are a UNC fan and didn't like it... tough! Better luck next time! Go Duke."
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI will leave it to our college basketball and NBA experts at Sports Illustrated to monitor the progress and flashes of brilliance of Flagg on the court, but we're all in on Mrs. Flagg.
We love the passion and energy, and harkening the days of Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley, a hated or beloved Duke is must-see television. So you're welcome CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV especially, which is never watched except during March Madness.
Next up is the ACC Tournament, but that's only a mere appetizer before the pop culture bright lights of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. And given the momentum of the women's tournament, proven out by last year's monster ratings with Iowa's transcendent Caitlin Clark vs. Dawn Staley's juggernaut South Carolina, a lot rests on Cooper's young shoulders.
Flagg, only 18, is coveted as a generational talent. So with a new NBA deal signed worth $76 billion over 11 years, ABC, ESPN, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video might want to start sending the swanky thank you gifts to Mrs. Flagg now.
