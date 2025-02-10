The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant teases a sneak peek at Kobe 9 hot pink sneakers

The wife of the late NBA legend gives fans a look at another fire pair of kicks.

Joseph Galizia

Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vanessa Bryant is back at it again. 

The wife of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant has taken to social media to show off another look at the Nike Kobe 9 "Think Pink" sneakers.

Vanessa, 42, was tagged in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 9, along with the Duke Women's Basketball team and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The post showed off the Kobe 9s, a slick new shoe that comes in a hot pink color. 

The post has been liked over 35,000 times and features a ton of comment from basketball fans who are excited to get their hands on the sweet kicks.

"Nice!! Definitely gotta cop for the wife," wrote one person.

A second person shared a fire and a heart emoji to exemplify their excitement.

"They would have been proud of you," wrote a third person, referring to Kobe and Vanessa's late daughter, Gigi. 

At the beginning of February, Vanessa dropped photos of the Kobe 6 colorways, which are set to hit stores this month and came in a unique color known as "Purple Checkerboard."

She previously dropped a look at the Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 Protro sneakers in some unique colors like “Eggplant.”

Outside of sneakers, Vanessa continues to pay homage to Kobe. 

After the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, she shared several photos via her Instagram Stories showing the Black Mamba rooting for the NFC East team in the past. 

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.