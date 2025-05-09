Olympic gymnast Jade Carey drops her honest, long-awaited Wawa ratings
Oregon State gymnast Jade Carey has accomplished quite a lot in her career. At age 24, Carey has pulled in two Olympic gold medals across two Olympic games. But this week, she crossed another item off of her bucket list, trying Wawa.
Now, for those unfamiliar, Wawa is a chain of East Coast convenience stores. Having originated from Philadelphia, Wawa now has locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia and Georgia. Ahead of her visit to Wawa, Carey asked her Instagram followers for recommendations.
She took to her Instagram Story once again to show off some of the items she purchased. One of her favorites was the macaroni and cheese, which she rated an 8.7 out of 10. Her only critique was that it “could always be more cheesy.” Another one of her favorites was the dill pickle ranch hoagie, which she gave an 8.1.
As for drinks, the strawberry mango smoothie was her favorite out of all the items she tried, and she gave this a perfect score. A close second was the white peach lemonade, which she gave a 9.9 — the only issue being that it “could be more lemony.”
You can see some of Carey’s other ratings above. Thankfully, it sounds like she enjoyed most of her items. But does Wawa compare to Buc-ees? We’ll have to ask Livvy Dunne.
