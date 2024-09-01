Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop with LSU teammates
Livvy Dunne and the ladies of the LSU gymnastics team are road tripping in style.
This weekend, the team made their annual trip to Gulf Shores, Alabama to take a break from intense pre-season practices and enjoy some time on the beach. And on the way there, they made some of the most vital southern pit stops.
On Dunne’s Instagram Story, the superstar gymnast and influencer posed with a statue Buc-ee the beaver at a Buc-ee’s location in Alabama. While Bucee’s originated in Clute, Texas, the famed convenience store is a favorite of southerners and those traveling within the south. People from all over the country love to refuel with the iconic brisket sandwiches, beaver nuggets, and clothing. Oh, and of course, gasoline.
In the official LSU Gymnastics Story, the gymnasts show off their purchases. Chase Brock has an evident sweet tooth for Skittles Gummies, Sour Patch Strawberries and Jolly Rancher Sours.
Alexis Jeffrey and Leah Miller got some fashionable souveniers to commemorate their Buc-ee’s visit — in the form of Buc-ee’s boxer shorts.
Elsewhere in the Story, the ladies appear to be enjoying quality time together, as they’ve shared videos and photos of them doing team-building activities like drawing and cooking breakfast together.
While the team still has some time before the season begins, the ladies seem to already know each other very well, as evidenced by the clips where they identify fun facts about the freshmen gymnasts and name the first person who “will forever and always” be the first one to fall asleep on the bus.
