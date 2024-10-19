Paige Spiranac has already won Halloween with Sexy Scooby Doo cosplay
Paige Spiranac is proving that her cosplay game is just as strong as her short game on the green.
The 31-year-old pro-golfer, who has made a name for herself by making instructional videos on social media, has wowed her audience once again with an early Halloween treat. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Spiranac released a photo showing her affinity for the Scooby Doo cartoon series by dressing up as the quirky character, Velma. However, she's spiced the cosplay up a bit with a low-cut orange top and sizzling red mini-skirt.
Spiranac's post has already been viewed over 200K times since it was posted early this morning. Fans immediately gave their reactions in the comments section.
"If Velma looked like I would of watched scooby more lol," joked one person.
Another follower shared the famous Scooby Doo catchphrase by writing, "Rut row raggy."
"Man they need a live action Scooby Doo. I'm buying that movie ticket," claimed a third person.
Spiranac's rise in the golf world, albeit a different one, can't be ignored. She's amassed an incredible following across multiple platforms, including 4 million followers on Instagram, and another 2 million between X and TikTok. In 2018, she was selected for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition and regularly appears in Golf Digest. She's also had columns published in Golf Magazine.
Spiranac continues to stay dedicated to the game of golf as an instructor, with most of her published content targeting fans who hope to improve their game.
