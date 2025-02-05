New 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer awkwardly shows Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, JT
"It's all in the hips."
A classic line from the original "Happy Gilmore" that's a must-see movie for any golf or Adam Sandler fan. With more and more details being released from the tight-lipped set, one thing is the biggest concern - are there too many hip-names involved?
RELATED: Paige Spiranac reveals surprising Tiger Woods trait that made her blush
Yes, a terrible dad pun, but you get the point. Now with the latest tease from Netflix, the cameo-palooza of professional golfers joining Bad Bunny, Travis Kelce, and many more unnamed stars shows why it's so alarming. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas are all touted in the behind-the-scenes glimpse.
No offense to Will Zalatoris, but not sure anyone is rushing to watch the sequel because of him, unless of course you understandably mistake him for one of Happy's caddie's from the original. Zalatoris hilariously embraces it, having “Mr. Gilmore, I’m your caddie” inscribed on one of his clubs. So as long as that's recognized, we'll forgive Sandler.
RELATED: Travis Scott perfectly handles NBA security grabbing him at Clippers-Lakers game
"Obviously this is a completely different experience for me," McIlroy says in the trailer. "But I can't believe I'm a part of it."
Colin Morikawa, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, and others are also in the short trailer, and everyone looks like they're having a blast. Having so many non-actors forced into a movie, especially a comedy, is usually a recipe for disaster. Not to mention "Happy Gilmore" is so beloved by an entire generation.
There is also a cringe-worthy moment between Ben Stiller, reprising his role as the mean nursing home orderly Hal (although he might have a new nefarious job in HG2), and JT talking about the PGA's wannabe "Drive to Survive," "Full Swing." Watch and enjoy the awkwardness.
Hopefully the final product will make it all sing. As long as we have Shooter McGavin, an iconic villain played so brilliantly by Christopher McDonald, we always have a chance.
Play it as it lies.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams