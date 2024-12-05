'Happy Gilmore 2' latest details are worrisome with too many stars
"The price is wrong, b***h!"
It's a classic line from the classic 1996 comedy, "Happy Gilmore." Funny enough, the unforgettable scene with Bob Barker, the legendary host of "The Price is Right", who died last year at the age of 99, was one of only two significant cameos in the original Adam Sandler film.
The other of course was Ben Stiller as Hal L., the mean nursing home orderly trying to take advantage of Happy's sweet mom. Apologies to Lee Trevino, who is also a golf hall of famer with six majors, but he never interacted with anyone for his scenes.
Stiller is returning to the star-studded sequel, and it's becoming quite the crowded cast. While details remain top secret, leaks have provided fans with certain updates.
Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald is back. Happy's girlfriend, Virginia Venit, played by Julie Bowen, is back.
New names include Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell, and Travis Kelce, with still yet-to-be determined roles, although Stiller admitted his character never crosses paths with Taylor Swift's boyfriend. As far as reprising his dastardly role in the sequel, the 59 year old said it was a blast.
RELATED: Adam Sandler has bold opinion of Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift
"How often do you get to play such a ridiculous character?," he said recently. "I guess over the years, I've had a chance to play a few, but this one, he's just so mean and he just hates Happy so much. You don't have to worry about having any redeeming qualities or being likable, which is great."
Global pop icon Bad Bunny seems to play some sort of waiter-turned-caddie based on the outfit he shared in his recent Instagram Stories post.
Also, it seems like plenty of golf legends will be a part of the action too. John Daly already confirmed he was making a cameo, plus PGA star Jordan Spieth dropped more names, including the aforementioned Lee Trevino. Spieth also said that he had lines if those made the final edit.
"When I was up there it was Lee Trevino, [Jack] Nicklaus, Freddie [Couples]. We had Corey Pavin... In our scene, next to me was Rickie [Fowler], Collin [Morikawa], Xander [Schauffele], and Keegan [Bradley]."
Here's the problem. The first movie was a hit because of its charm, humor, and simplicity, which has always been the hallmark when Sandler movies are at their best, This feels like cameo overload, which usually turns into a movie will all sizzle, no steak.
Bowen, 54, recently told "Entertainment Tonight" that all of the A-list cameos are constant.
"There's so little I can say," she said. "The cast list is coded. It'll say 'Bus Boy,' and then you get there and you go, 'You're not a bus boy. You're like a giant huge star.'"
Let's hope Adam Sandler can land this plane with so much hype surrounding it. Worst case, hopefully his daughters Sadie and Sunny, who will most likely also have small cameos, get to meet Taylor Swift again, even though the 58-year-old Netflix hitmaker admitted he gets flustered around the world's biggest star.
And without Carl Weathers, who unfortunately passed away earlier this year at the age of 76, replacing Chubbs will be impossible.
"It's all in the hips."
