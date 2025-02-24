ESPN’s Pat McAfee shares adorable dancing moment with daughter on private jet
It’s the slower time of the year in sports as football season ended with the Super Bowl and baseball season has yet to start. ESPN’s Pat McAfee is taking advantage and spending some quality time with his 1-year-old daughter Mackenzie and his wife Samantha.
McAee, 37, worked during Super Bowl LIX week in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he had many memorable moments like his surprising fashion statement with San Francisco 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk.
The former Indianapolis Colts punter was then back with his loud takes on the "The Pat McAfee Show" with the worldwide leader in sports.
He then took some time to head to Disney World as a family where he said on Instagram, “Happiest place on earth indeed. It was magical watching Mackenzie dance her way through Disney ✨👑.” And dance their way they did with an adorable daddy-daughter dance aboard their private jet.
Here’s the full all-too cute video Pat shared with other dancing moments and with Samantha as well.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen dad and Mackenzie dancing either as Samantha has shared Pat and Mackenzie greeting their groove on together before.
Pat and Samantha, 36, have been married since 2020 and have the one daughter. It looked like they had an awesome time dancing their way through Disney in a family trip they’ll cherish.
