Pat McAfee’s baller 12-acre Indianapolis mansion is as big as his personality
Pat McAfee loves to be the center of attention whether on ESPN’s College GameDay or his talk show appropriately named The Pat McAfee Show. His Indianapolis mansion is definitely the center of attention in his neighborhood.
McAfee, 37, is the fiery, frat-boy like personality who makes headlines like his shirtless Dublin, Ireland, bar bender.
With a net worth of $60 million, the former NFL punter for the Indianapolis Colts can afford a big house.
And a big house he has with a mansion just as loud as he is. McAfee bought this Indianapolis, Indiana, mansion back in 2014 for under a million dollars. Now, the 10,000-square-foot house that sits on 12 acres of land is worth over $1.8 million. The five bedroom, three bathroom place has a country feel with a mix of modern living. See what it has to offer:
McAfee played college football for the West Virginia Mountaineers and was drafted by the Colts in 2009. He played in a Super Bowl his rookie year with Peyton Manning, and made two Pro Bowls before retiring in 2017.
Since then McAfee has made a name for himself as a sports analyst. His house is definitely fitting for his big personality.
