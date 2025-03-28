6-foot-6 Paul Skenes towers over 5-foot-2 Aly Raisman in Livvy Dunne’s ‘GOAT’ photo
The Pittsburgh Pirates took on the Miami Marlins in the first game of the 2025 MLB season on March 27. All eyes were on Paul Skenes, the fastest No. 1 overall pick to make his first Opening Day start, as expectations surrounding the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year are sky-high this season.
However, the 22-year-old phenom, who's already frontrunner to win this year's NL Cy Young Award, says it's no more pressure than he already puts on himself. "If anything, it would be pitching down to other people’s expectations, the way I think about it,” Skenes said, per MLB.com.
“The expectations I have for myself are different than what everybody else outside has, and everybody else outside doesn’t matter."
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's reaction to Paul Skenes' ROTY win steals the show
Cheering on Skenes against the Marlins on Thursday, the pitcher's girlfriend, LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne. The 22-year-old brought along two friends for the Opening Day matchup in Miami, DJ Xandra Pohl, and Olympic legend Aly Raisman.
Raisman racked up a total six Olympic medals, including three gold, as a member of Team's USA's "Fierce Five" in 2012 and "Final Five," in 2016. She's tied with Suni Lee as the third-most decorated gymnast in U.S. history.
Skenes, who's 6-foot-6, towered over the 5-foot-2 retired gymnast. Dunne proudly posted a photo of her boyfriend with Raisman on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "too much 🐐in one photo."
Last weekend, Raisman, 30, joined Dunne in Alabama to help cheer as the No. 2 ranked Lady Tigers defeated the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooner to win the SEC Championship.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne shares heartbreaking news before LSU senior night
While Skenes pitched well in his Opening Day debut, the Pirates ulimately lost 5-4. Pittsburgh will look to get back in the win column agains the Marlins on Friday, March 28.