LSU's Livvy Dunne mocks herself for messing up SEC champs TikTok celebration

The viral gymnast tried to create a video that she said was “cooler” in her head than it turned out.

Matt Ryan

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne stretches with teammates before Session 2 of the SEC Gymnastics Tournament at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and LSU had an epic time celebrating repeating as SEC champions on Saturday, but the viral gymnast had to make fun of herself for messing up her TikTok.

The No. 2 ranked Lady Tigers held off the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners with a top score of 198.200 to keep the SEC crown before they head off NCAA regionals. Haleigh Bryant also won the SEC all-around title. It was quite the night and a confetti-filled party afterward, including Dunne and Aleah Finnegan doing a play on baseball routine for a tremendous video.

Alyona Shchennikova and Livvy Dunne
Alyona Shchennikova and Livvy Dunne / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne, 22, wasn’t able to compete as she still recovers from her knee injury that has kept her out for weeks, but still traveled with the team and crushed her “Halo” leotard selfie and then shared an intimate photo with her teammates.

She then took to TikTok to create a transition video from her leotard by herself to a celebration while bumping DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win”. She wrote, “This was a cooler transition in my head… BUT SEC CHAMPS BABYY 💜.”

She started with the leotard like a selfie:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Then put her hand in the air per the song:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Then transitioned back to the celebration with the squad and her hand still up in the air.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

While she didn’t like the end result, all that matters is LSU is SEC champions again and “Purple Reign” is still in place.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
