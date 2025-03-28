Sunburned Livvy Dunne has VIP guest for Paul Skenes’ Pirates Opening Day start
The MLB Opening Day 2025 kicked off on March 27, during which Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes took the mound against the Florida Marlins. Skenes, 22, is the youngest Opening Day starting pitcher since the Marlins’ José Fernández in 2014. He's the youngest Pirates pitcher to start since 1900.
There's a lot of hype surround Skenes, who went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts last season. The 2024 National League Rookie of the Year award winner, who's dating viral LSU Tigers gymnastics star Livvy Dunne, is already considered a frontrunner to win this year's National League Cy Young Award.
Dunne, who started dating the former No. 1 overall pick in 2023, made her way to LoanDepot Park in Miami to cheer for Skenes on Thursday. She snapped a selfie while wearing a black tank top and black Pirates hat and wrote, "hooray for opening day."
Joining Dunne for the big game, DJ Xandra Pohl, and Olympic gymnastics legend Aly Raisman. Raisman, a three-time gold medalist, attended the 2024 Paris Olympics as an ambassador for Team USA this past summer. She also helped cheer on Dunne and the LSU gymnastics team as they won the SEC Championship last weekend.
Dunne posted a photo of the trio and wrote, "Big Paul fans." Skenes started the Pirates off strong, striking out seven over 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.
However, the Pirates bullpen couldn't get it done and Pittsburgh suffered their first Opening Day loss since 2022. They lost to the Marlins 5-4. The Pirates will look to get even when they face the Marlins again on Friday, March 28.