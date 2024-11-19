Livvy Dunne's reaction to Paul Skenes' ROTY win steals the show
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, are one having one incredible year.
After Dunne helped the LSU Tigers women's team win the 2024 NCAA national gymnastics championship in April, Skenes went on to have one of the best rookie campaigns in MLB history. The 2023 first-round pick, who was called up to the big leagues in May, went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts.
He set a franchise rookie record with 170 strikeouts. Therefore, it wasn't a crazy surprise when Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award.
When the news was announced on Nov. 18, Dunne was sitting right by his side and she could barely contain her excitement.
While Skenes, who captured 23 of 30 first-place votes and seven second-place votes for the ROTY award, took the honor in stride, Dunne wrapped her arms around the rookie pitcher and squealed with excitement.
She also celebrated thw win on her Instagram Stories. Dunne posted the announcement with her 5.4 million followers and wrote, "Oh my goodnesssss ❤️."
Dunne and Skenes, who went public with their relationship in August 2023, continue to be each other's biggest fans. She was by his side when Skenes made his Pirates debut. The 22-year-old post on Instagram afterward, "Way to go Bucco 💛."
Dunne told People magazine that Skenes was her first phone call after LSU won the national championship. "I just wanted to fill him in on what just happened because I know he just won a national championship at LSU,” she said. “He understands all the feelings so I just wanted to call him and just tell him what it was like."
