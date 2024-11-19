The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's reaction to Paul Skenes' ROTY win steals the show

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was way more excited than her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, over his major MLB award.

Emily Bicks

Jul 16, 2024; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne at Globe Life Field.
Jul 16, 2024; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, are one having one incredible year.

After Dunne helped the LSU Tigers women's team win the 2024 NCAA national gymnastics championship in April, Skenes went on to have one of the best rookie campaigns in MLB history. The 2023 first-round pick, who was called up to the big leagues in May, went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts.

He set a franchise rookie record with 170 strikeouts. Therefore, it wasn't a crazy surprise when Skenes won the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year Award.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne's perfect Steelers fit outshines Paul Skenes at Ravens game

When the news was announced on Nov. 18, Dunne was sitting right by his side and she could barely contain her excitement.

While Skenes, who captured 23 of 30 first-place votes and seven second-place votes for the ROTY award, took the honor in stride, Dunne wrapped her arms around the rookie pitcher and squealed with excitement.

She also celebrated thw win on her Instagram Stories. Dunne posted the announcement with her 5.4 million followers and wrote, "Oh my goodnesssss ❤️."

Livvy Dunne, Paule Skenes
Nov. 18, 2024: Livy Dunne celebrated boyfriend Pauls Skenes' National League Rookie of the Year award. / @livvydunne/Instagram

Dunne and Skenes, who went public with their relationship in August 2023, continue to be each other's biggest fans. She was by his side when Skenes made his Pirates debut. The 22-year-old post on Instagram afterward, "Way to go Bucco 💛."

Dunne told People magazine that Skenes was her first phone call after LSU won the national championship. "I just wanted to fill him in on what just happened because I know he just won a national championship at LSU,” she said. “He understands all the feelings so I just wanted to call him and just tell him what it was like."

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win

Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids

Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns

Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop

Published |Modified
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Home/Relationships