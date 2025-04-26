Jaguars top pick Travis Hunter reacts to Browns taking Shedeur Sanders in NFL draft
While Travis Hunter heard his name almost immediately in the 2025 NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him at No. 2 overall, his buddy and former Colorado Buffaloes teammate had to wait until the fifth round and the 144th overall pick to get selected by the Cleveland Browns. Regardless of how long it took, Hunter was thrilled for his friend.
While it was thought not so long ago the two Colorado stars may be top 5 picks, it didn’t pan out that way. The Heisman Trophy winner Hunter had already met with his new team in Florida where he did an epic welcome dance by the time Sanders was selected on Saturday.
After Sanders rocked a massive and pricey iced-out chain on Thursday, Hunter was visibly upset when his friend didn’t go No. 9 overall to the New Orleans Saints. He even was on FaceTime on Day 1 in a touching gesture of support for his good friend whose dad Deion Sanders really treated Hunter like a son.
After Shedeur learned his fate heading to Cleveland and had his own epic reaction and dance, Hunter’s reaction while in a car with girlfriend Leanna Lenee was caught on camera.
He was generally thrilled for his friend. It’s too bad they both didn’t end up in Cleveland after the Browns traded the No. 2 pick to the Jaguars, but now they are NFL brothers and rookies in the league. They’ll forever have a bond and this is a moment they’ll never forget.
