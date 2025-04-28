The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Browns draft pick Shedeur Sanders already has commercial out about keeping ‘calm’

Despite going in the fifth round of the NFL draft, the son of Deion Sanders is still a brand name.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs as he watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets.

Shedeur Sanders certainly had to keep clam during the 2025 NFL Draft as 143 players were selected before the former Colorado Buffaloes star despite many mocks having him in the first round — even the top 10. After getting selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback son of Deion Sanders already has a big brand commercial that dropped.

The 23-year-old Shedeur showed nothing by class during his draft slide even through a horrible prank call he had to endure that made him think the New Orleans Saints were taking him. He gave a classy speech after Day 1s slide, even seen giggling with popular singer Shenseea.

On Day 2, he again remained calm, cool, and collected playing some tennis with his brother Shilo, 25, where they made a funny “wager.” Despite not being picked again, he kept his wits about him yet again while wrapped in a super expensive Louis Vuitton blanket.

After Shedeur heard his name on Day 3, that calm turned to exhilaration as he danced in excitement; and kept dancing with mom Pilar and sister Shelomi after posing for an epic pic with mom and dad in it.

He’s in the league, and he already has a Delta commercial about keeping “calm” that dropped.

No matter what pick he is, the dude will be marketable. The moxy and maturity he showed during the draft should only appeal to brands even more.

Well deserved, Shedeur. Best of luck to you and your future.

