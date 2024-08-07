Simone Biles finishes 2024 Paris Olympics with a stunning new look
Following a remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles treated herself to a new hairstyle to celebrate her fourth medal.
On Thursday, August 6, the gymnast revealed her updated look on her Instagram stories, giving a shout-out to her hairstylist, Brenton Diallo.
Diallo, who has been styling Biles' hair for eight years, shared his excitement about reuniting with the athlete on his Instagram. He posted a photo of Biles and another of them together, writing, "What a magical morning! Reuniting with the GOAT! My sis from another miss, the gorgeous and incredibly gifted @simonebiles. ILY BB. What an honor it is to do your hair. We go back 8 years now, and I couldn’t be more honored to come slay your hair when you’re on top of the world. Ps 8 years, woof! We GROWN grown haha ❤️ YOU!"
Biles responded with a playful comment, "gold medal stylist babyyyyy," followed by four heart emojis and three gold medal emojis, celebrating her three gold medals from this year's games.
In addition to celebrating her wins, Biles took a moment to address criticism about her hair during the Paris games. On July 30, she took to her Instagram Story with a photo of herself smiling and wearing a black tank top, reminding everyone of the importance of not commenting on someone’s hair, especially in such conditions.
"Gonna hold your hand when I say this, next time you want to comment on a Black girl's hair, JUST DON'T," she captioned the photo.
