Rory McIlroy and His Wife Erica Stoll Matched $100K Watch Colors at The Masters

Rory McIlroy remains the talk of the golf world after what he accomplished over the past weekend.

McIlroy managed to become the fourth golfer in the sport's history to win The Masters in two straight years. While he was winning by six strokes after the first two rounds at Augusta National, McIlroy struggled on Saturday, which opened the door for other competitors to take his throne and the green jacket.

But McIlroy rebounded in championship fashion on Sunday, which meant that he took the green jacket for himself and secured a $4.5 million purse in the process.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

One of the mosrt heartwarming aspects of McIlroy's Masters victory was getting to see him celebrate it with his family. Specifically, his wife, Erica Stoll, and their daughter Poppy together.

Poppy McIlroy went viral for sinking a deep putt during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest, and Rory has spoken about how much her appreciation and enjoyment of golf were curated by that moment and the reaction to it. Therefore, perhaps Poppy McIlroy has a future in golf.

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

In the meantime, the focus is still on Rory. But his wife also drew some attention with the watches she was wearing over the weekend.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll Share $100K Price Tag on Rose Gold Masters Watches

On April 12, social media watch influencer Chad Alexander made a post about all the watches he saw WAGs wearing at The Masters.

With Erica Stoll, he mentioned that she was wearing a rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus that included a diamond bezel. He also added that this watch retailed for $95,000.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

However, this wasn't the only watch that Stoll brought to The Masters. Alexander noted this with a follow-up video about another one she wore.

Alexander explained that Stoll was wearing a Patek Philippe Perpetual Twenty~4 that was also in rose-gold. He listed the market value for this watch being $100,000.

What's more, McIlroy had a similar situation on his own wrist. The video explained how he was wearing a rose-gold Omega De Ville Central Tourbillon while competing at Augusta. Just like the watch his wife was wearing, McIlroy's watch also has a market price of $100,000, according to Alexander.

The McIlroy clearly knows style when it comes to their choice of watches. And given how much McIlroy just pocketed because of winning another green jacket, perhaps they'll be buying some more in the near future.