Savannah Bananas baseball star Jackson Olson pays tribute to Little League coach
The iconic Savannah Bananas have taken the baseball world by storm with their unique blend of sports and entertainment, drawing massive crowds as they play “Banana Ball,” sporting kilts and doing choreographed dance routines at every game.
Amid their rising fame — including selling out the legendary Fenway Stadium — star player Jackson Olson is paying it back to the community (and his own days in Little League!), recently shining a spotlight on a Little League coach near and dear to his heart.
Olson declared Trabuco Canyon Little League (TCLL) his favorite league, bringing newfound attention to the local league and its dedicated community. He specifically highlighted the contributions of Nik Richie, coach of the AA Yankees within TCLL — and the man who first taught Olson how to do those fan-favorite backflips.
TCLL — which is located within Little League District 68 of Southern California — is known for its own version of innovative techniques, as the privately-funded league is entirely run by volunteers passionate about celebrating young athletes and driven by the joy and success they see the youth baseball players encapsulating.
As a testament to the league’s premier coaching, extensive backing (including major sponsorships) and the hard work of its volunteers and players, TCLL continues to churn out even more stars. Recently, UCLA standout Cody Shrier — a TCLL alum — was selected in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins.
Olson's endorsement of Trabuco Canyon Little League is a powerful affirmation of the league's impact on young athletes, while showing his admiration for Coach Nik Richie and the positive experiences created by the community of volunteers making TCLL one of the best organizations in Little League.
